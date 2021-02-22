State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.81 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in News by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in News by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.50 on Monday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

