State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 48,962 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,962 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

