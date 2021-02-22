Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.32

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 21003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

