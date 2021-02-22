SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Reaches $98,271.64

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $98,271.64 and approximately $21.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00794464 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000138 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.