Stephens Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to “Overweight”

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 95,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

