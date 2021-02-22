stETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00493016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00085983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00059596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00487499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00027752 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.