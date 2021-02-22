Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAUHY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Straumann has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.