Su Cacioppo Purchases 11 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Su Cacioppo acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £138.49 ($180.94).

JDW stock opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.15) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.78.

JDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

