Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,458 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $30,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

LII stock opened at $293.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.97. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

