Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,587 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $34,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,955,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

