Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,880 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

