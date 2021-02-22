Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 560,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 701,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

WISA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

