Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

SPB traded down C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$13.37. The company had a trading volume of 548,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

