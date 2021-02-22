Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUUIF. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

