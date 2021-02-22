Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,723,405 shares of company stock worth $31,048,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.