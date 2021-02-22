Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $12.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $19.54 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $11.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $155,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $24.44 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.48 million, a P/E ratio of -271.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

