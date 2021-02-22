SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) fell 5.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.67. 1,289,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,162,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Specifically, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Insiders sold 581,769 shares of company stock valued at $15,158,667 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVMK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVMK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SVMK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVMK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

