Swedbank Acquires 323,315 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swedbank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 323,315 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of Swedbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Swedbank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $457,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $12.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.01. 70,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

