Swedbank Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swedbank lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $208,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.