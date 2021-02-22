Swedbank Purchases 333,132 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swedbank boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,132 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swedbank owned approximately 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $340,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. 1,090,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,512,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

