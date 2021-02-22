Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,866 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 93,381 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,846,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

JLL opened at $156.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

