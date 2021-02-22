Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LB. UBS Group raised their price target on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

