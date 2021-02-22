Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Gentex worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,572 shares of company stock valued at $902,948. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.