Swiss National Bank Sells 14,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Perrigo worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of PRGO opened at $42.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -701.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

