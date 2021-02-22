Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RealPage were worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 70.9% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,973,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $8,683,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 337,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

