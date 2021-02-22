Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading Down 8%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,101,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 840,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

