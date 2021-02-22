Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $121,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

