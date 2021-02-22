TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$11.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Uni-Select stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.00. The company had a trading volume of 469,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,000. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.86.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

