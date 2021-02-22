TD Securities Trims TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$73.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.80.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

TSE:TRP opened at C$56.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.26. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 68.51%.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.