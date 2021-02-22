TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -183.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,652. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

