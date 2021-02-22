TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTI. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,084 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 62,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

