Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.14. Teligent shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 4,003 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

