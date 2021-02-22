Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.