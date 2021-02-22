Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Tenable worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,388 shares of company stock worth $19,538,784. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

TENB opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.