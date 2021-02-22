Terra Price Tops $6.78 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00012687 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $697.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002774 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 936,779,641 coins and its circulating supply is 427,245,580 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

