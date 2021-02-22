Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $710.20 and last traded at $714.50. 36,886,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,738,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.30.

Specifically, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $685.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,491.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $822.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

