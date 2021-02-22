Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.76 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

