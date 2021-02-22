Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 857,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $109.06 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

