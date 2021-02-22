Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

