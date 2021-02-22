Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Avanos Medical worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNS opened at $45.56 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

