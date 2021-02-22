Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,384 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $217,087,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $34,261,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

ONTO stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.79 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,180 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,716. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.