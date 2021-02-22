Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,077 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:KFY opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.