Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Up 9.9%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.51. 1,568,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 489,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several research firms have commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

