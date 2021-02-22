The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The Andersons stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Andersons by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,015,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

