The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $217.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $341.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.