The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up 0.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $211.90 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $321.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

