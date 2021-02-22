The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $1,300.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,015.42.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,113.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,009.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $942.07. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

