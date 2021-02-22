The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $560,978.03 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

