The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Shares of CAKE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

