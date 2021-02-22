The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €108.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.21 ($117.90).

ETR:GXI opened at €92.85 ($109.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €93.32. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

